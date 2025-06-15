Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,953,000 after purchasing an additional 714,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Flowserve by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS opened at $46.46 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

