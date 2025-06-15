Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 982 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 189.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,649,000 after buying an additional 146,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.8% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.27 and a 200 day moving average of $243.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

