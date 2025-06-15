Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 248 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

