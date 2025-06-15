Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,518,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,076,000 after acquiring an additional 747,575 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

