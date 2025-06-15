Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys Shares of 6,277 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 526,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 133.2% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Trading Down 3.9%
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $1,703,641.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,520 shares in the company, valued at $19,417,065.60. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,074,727 shares of company stock valued at $40,702,339. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
