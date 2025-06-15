Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 207,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,682,000 after acquiring an additional 312,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

