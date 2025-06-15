Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 536,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,127,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,326,000 after buying an additional 51,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 424,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,346,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $216.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day moving average is $210.14. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

