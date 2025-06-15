Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,303.90. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $34,292.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,608. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 680,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,574. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

