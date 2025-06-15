Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,930,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,963,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of BAM opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 124.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Bank of America upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.