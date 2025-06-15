Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 103,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $36.07.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

