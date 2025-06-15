Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

