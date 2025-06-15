Focus Financial Network Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DBMF opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.17.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

