Focus Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Finally, bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger Biscay sold 96,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $1,723,865.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,340.36. The trade was a 47.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,577,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,298,431.20. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,009 shares of company stock worth $23,282,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

QBTS opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $19.77.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

