Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

DELL stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $161.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 851,905 shares of company stock worth $97,155,665. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.