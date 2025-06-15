Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,537 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

