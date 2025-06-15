Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock worth $9,360,205. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

