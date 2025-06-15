Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 265 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

