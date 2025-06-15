Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 2,710 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,065,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $73,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $34,719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,205,000 after acquiring an additional 224,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 223,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

