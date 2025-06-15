Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,651,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $76.99 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

