Focus Financial Network Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,714,000 after acquiring an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after acquiring an additional 627,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after acquiring an additional 343,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AON by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,406,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $352.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.74 and its 200-day moving average is $372.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $285.35 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

