Focus Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.75. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

