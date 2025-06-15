FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $583.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

