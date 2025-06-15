GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.91. 25,482,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 12,650,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $105,598.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,547.39. This represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Cohen bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,845,995.10. This represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

