GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2,067.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,830 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 3.4%

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

