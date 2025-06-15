Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 629.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 188,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,071,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.1%

GNK stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNK

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.