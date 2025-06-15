Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

