Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Free Report) by 1,006.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LANDO opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $22.90.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
