Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Free Report) by 1,006.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANDO opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Land Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 7.36%.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.