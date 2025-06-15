Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 79.1% in May

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Greenpro Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRNQ opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Greenpro Capital has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 119.86% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

