GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,714 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 68,440,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,672,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GSK by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,261,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,836,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.