Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 4.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 5,172,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,047,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $662,694,000 after buying an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $584,139,000 after acquiring an additional 908,271 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Halliburton by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,043 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

