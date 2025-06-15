Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,900 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SkyWest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,404.32. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,242 shares in the company, valued at $45,333,010.22. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,520. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

SkyWest Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

