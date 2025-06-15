Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 8,814 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,979 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,492,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,972 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,723.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $78,711,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,222,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,050,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

