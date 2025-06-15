Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after purchasing an additional 697,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,310,000 after buying an additional 565,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 284,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,843,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,669,000 after acquiring an additional 109,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.80. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

