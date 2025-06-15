Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,116.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 89,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

