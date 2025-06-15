Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Bruker by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,294 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,026,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,806,000 after buying an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Trading Down 3.9%

BRKR stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.