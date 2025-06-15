Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 39,100 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 86,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 22,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

