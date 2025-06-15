Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,400 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Doximity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Doximity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $105,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,926.02. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,770. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

