Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 33,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,567,318.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,339.50. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,358 shares of company stock worth $3,743,270. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.81%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

