Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 600 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dillard’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dillard’s by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $400.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.24 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

