Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $295.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.30 and its 200 day moving average is $314.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of -1.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $377.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.