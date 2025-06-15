Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 45.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.1% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $452.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.43. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $535.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.