Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.25. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

