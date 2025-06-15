Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Samsara by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares during the period. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $112,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after buying an additional 2,148,081 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,464,978.88. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $430,894.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,312,484.58. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,136,917 shares of company stock worth $89,546,904 over the last 90 days. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

