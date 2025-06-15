Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 246.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 41.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, Director Joseph Keough bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,872. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.5%

MTH stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

