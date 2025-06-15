Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $362,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 76,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.49 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

