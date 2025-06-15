Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,126 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after buying an additional 4,080,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $21,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after buying an additional 3,178,785 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12,934.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,971,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 2,948,880 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CDE opened at $9.28 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,415.03. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

