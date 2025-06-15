Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 645.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

