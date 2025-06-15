Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.01 Million Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,425 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after purchasing an additional 328,542 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Kathleen A. Corbet sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $298,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $343,022.68. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $497,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,245 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.