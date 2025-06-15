Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC opened at $241.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.97. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.