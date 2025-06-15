Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

NYSE:GXO opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

